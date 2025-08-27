Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over U.S. Influence in Greenland

Tensions between Denmark and the United States have escalated following reports that U.S. citizens have launched influence operations in Greenland. Denmark's foreign minister has summoned the senior diplomat at the U.S. embassy in Copenhagen to address the issue.

According to public broadcaster DR, up to three individuals with connections to former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration have been allegedly involved in these covert operations in the Danish territory. The aim appears to be to further U.S. interests in the minerals-rich Arctic region.

The Danish Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, declared any foreign interference in the nation's internal affairs unacceptable. A diplomatic conversation involving Mark Stroh, the current U.S. Charge d'affaires, has been requested to resolve the matter.

