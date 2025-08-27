Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over U.S. Influence in Greenland

Denmark's foreign minister has summoned a top U.S. diplomat in response to reports of U.S. influence operations in Greenland. Allegedly linked to President Trump's administration, these activities are seen as unacceptable interference in Danish affairs, leading to diplomatic conversations between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 11:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions between Denmark and the United States have escalated following reports that U.S. citizens have launched influence operations in Greenland. Denmark's foreign minister has summoned the senior diplomat at the U.S. embassy in Copenhagen to address the issue.

According to public broadcaster DR, up to three individuals with connections to former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration have been allegedly involved in these covert operations in the Danish territory. The aim appears to be to further U.S. interests in the minerals-rich Arctic region.

The Danish Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, declared any foreign interference in the nation's internal affairs unacceptable. A diplomatic conversation involving Mark Stroh, the current U.S. Charge d'affaires, has been requested to resolve the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

