China's Stance on Nuclear Arms Negotiations

China rejected calls to join nuclear disarmament talks with the United States and Russia, citing differences in nuclear capabilities and strategies. This response followed U.S. President Trump's discussions with Russia about nuclear arms control and his desire for China's involvement in negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-08-2025 13:08 IST
China has dismissed calls to participate in nuclear disarmament talks, deeming the proposal neither reasonable nor practical. This stance was articulated by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun.

The remark came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's discussions about nuclear arms control with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which Trump expressed a desire for China to join the negotiations.

Guo emphasized that the nuclear capabilities of China and the United States are vastly different, and the strategic security environment and nuclear policies of the two nations are not aligned.

