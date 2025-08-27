China's Stance on Nuclear Arms Negotiations

China has dismissed calls to participate in nuclear disarmament talks, deeming the proposal neither reasonable nor practical. This stance was articulated by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun.

The remark came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's discussions about nuclear arms control with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which Trump expressed a desire for China to join the negotiations.

Guo emphasized that the nuclear capabilities of China and the United States are vastly different, and the strategic security environment and nuclear policies of the two nations are not aligned.

