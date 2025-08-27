Left Menu

Security Forces Neutralize Jaish al-Adl Threat in Sistan and Baluchistan

Iran's security forces killed 13 militants in operations in Sistan and Baluchistan. Eight were identified with Jaish al-Adl, responsible for a recent policeman killing. Clashes occurred in three cities, involving police and Revolutionary Guard. More suspects were detained, but their numbers remain undisclosed.

  Iran

In a decisive move against insurgency, Iran's security forces successfully neutralized 13 militants on Wednesday during operations in the Sistan and Baluchistan province, as reported by state television.

Among the militants, eight were identified as part of the group responsible for the deaths of five policemen who were recently ambushed while on patrol. The responsibility for this attack was claimed by the militant group Jaish al-Adl, which advocates for the rights of the ethnic Baluch minority in the region.

Engagements between the security forces and the militants took place across three different cities in the troubled southeastern province. Sistan and Baluchistan, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan, remains a hotspot for such confrontations involving insurgents, drug traffickers, and Iranian forces. The authorities confirmed that both police and the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard were involved in the operations, and additional militants were arrested; however, detailed figures on the detainees have yet to be released.

