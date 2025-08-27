Collision in the South China Sea: Chinese Coast Guard Ship Under Repair
A Chinese coast guard ship, damaged in a collision with a naval vessel in the South China Sea, is undergoing repairs at Hainan Island. Satellite images confirm the incident, which occurred amid tensions with the Philippines over maritime claims. There has been no official comment from Chinese authorities.
A Chinese coast guard ship, which sustained damage in a collision with a naval vessel in the South China Sea earlier this month, is currently being repaired at Hainan Island. Satellite images provided to Reuters by Maxar Technologies have confirmed that the vessel made it back to port.
The incident occurred on August 11 when Philippine coast guard vessels were delivering supplies to fishermen near Scarborough Shoal. The Philippines has described it as an 'unfortunate outcome' amidst continued maritime tensions, while China accused the Philippines of 'dangerous manoeuvres'.
The collision represents the escalating tensions in a disputed region critical for trade. Despite a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration nullifying China's claims, Beijing rejected the decision, maintaining patrols in the area. Chinese officials have yet to comment on potential casualties or the vessel's state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Philippines' Police Shake-Up: Marcos Jr. Fires Top Cop
Tensions Rise in South China Sea as Australia and Philippines Conduct Largest Combat Drills
Rising Tensions in the South China Sea: Philippines Calls for Deterrence
Philippines and Australia Boost Defence Ties Amidst South China Sea Tensions
Tensions at Sea: China-Philippines Maritime Dispute Intensifies