Tensions Rise as Denmark Summons US Diplomat Over Greenland Influence Efforts

Denmark's foreign minister has summoned the U.S. diplomat in Copenhagen amid revelations of covert influence operations by U.S. citizens in Greenland. Reports suggest ties to Trump's administration aimed at promoting Greenland's secession to the U.S. Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected Trump’s acquisition ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Denmark's foreign minister has summoned the top U.S. diplomat in Copenhagen following reports that U.S. citizens have engaged in covert influence operations in Greenland, according to Danish intelligence.

The Danish government suspects that at least three U.S. nationals linked to President Donald Trump's administration are behind efforts to encourage Greenland's secession to the United States. Trump has expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, a strategic and mineral-rich Danish territory, but his proposal has faced rejection from Copenhagen and Greenland's capital, Nuuk.

Denmark and its European allies are countering U.S. ambitions in the Arctic, with President Macron of France recently visiting Greenland. Meanwhile, Denmark's intelligence agency warns of continued influence campaigns targeting Greenland. The U.S. embassy in Copenhagen and American officials have yet to comment on the situation.

