Elevation of Justices Aradhe and Pancholi to Supreme Court
Bombay High Court's Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court's Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi have been appointed as Supreme Court judges. Their elevation, recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium, fills the top court's full sanctioned strength of 34 judges. Justice Pancholi is in line to become the Chief Justice of India in 2031.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:55 IST
The Supreme Court of India is set to operate at its full strength as the government announced the elevation of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe of the Bombay High Court and Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi of the Patna High Court to the Supreme Court.
This decision was made following recommendations by the Supreme Court Collegium earlier this week, and their appointments were confirmed by the Union law ministry.
With the elevation of Justices Aradhe and Pancholi, the Supreme Court will now function with its complete roster of 34 judges. Justice Pancholi is projected to become the Chief Justice of India in October 2031.
