Left Menu

Elevation of Justices Aradhe and Pancholi to Supreme Court

Bombay High Court's Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court's Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi have been appointed as Supreme Court judges. Their elevation, recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium, fills the top court's full sanctioned strength of 34 judges. Justice Pancholi is in line to become the Chief Justice of India in 2031.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:55 IST
Elevation of Justices Aradhe and Pancholi to Supreme Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India is set to operate at its full strength as the government announced the elevation of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe of the Bombay High Court and Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi of the Patna High Court to the Supreme Court.

This decision was made following recommendations by the Supreme Court Collegium earlier this week, and their appointments were confirmed by the Union law ministry.

With the elevation of Justices Aradhe and Pancholi, the Supreme Court will now function with its complete roster of 34 judges. Justice Pancholi is projected to become the Chief Justice of India in October 2031.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Start-ups Propel Satellite Imaging to New Heights with Successful Launch

Start-ups Propel Satellite Imaging to New Heights with Successful Launch

 India
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson: Accusations Against Iran and Arrests

Melbourne Synagogue Arson: Accusations Against Iran and Arrests

 Australia
3
MuscleBlaze Celebrates 13th Anniversary with Mega Fitness Sale

MuscleBlaze Celebrates 13th Anniversary with Mega Fitness Sale

 United States
4
Tensions Rise in Gaza as Israeli Tanks Push Forward Ahead of Trump-led Talks

Tensions Rise in Gaza as Israeli Tanks Push Forward Ahead of Trump-led Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025