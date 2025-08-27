Missing Telangana Man's Remains Discovered Near Kedarnath's Chorabari Glacier
The skeletal remains of Nomula Roshwant, missing from Telangana for almost a year, were found near Chorabari glacier above Kedarnath temple. Identified by a phone and identity card in a nearby bag, the discovery followed an alert by local traders. His family reported him missing last August.
The skeletal remains of a man, identified as Nomula Roshwant from Telangana, have been discovered near the Chorabari glacier above the Kedarnath temple, according to police sources on Wednesday.
Local traders alerted authorities to the body, prompting police and district administration to recover the remains. A phone and ID card found nearby confirmed the man's identity.
The discovery answers questions raised by Roshwant's family, who reported him missing last August after he contacted them from Uttarakhand before intending to travel to Delhi.
