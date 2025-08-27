Rapper Vedan Granted Anticipatory Bail in Kerala High Court Amid Rape Allegations
The Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to rapper Hirandas Murali, known as Vedan, in a rape case. The court found the need for custodial interrogation unnecessary, citing the relationship with the accuser as consensual. Vedan must adhere to court conditions, including cooperation with the investigation.
- Country:
- India
In a notable development, the Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to the rapper Hirandas Murali, professionally known as Vedan, amidst serious rape allegations. The bench, led by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, considers these charges severe but deems custodial interrogation unnecessary.
Vedan was accused by a female doctor of engaging in a sexual relationship under the promise of marriage and subsequently withdrawing. The High Court highlighted that their relationship, commencing in 2021, was consensual.
The ruling highlights significant consequences for consensual relationships that end in criminal proceedings, cautioning against labeling consensual intimacy as rape post-breakup. Vedan must cooperate with the continuing investigation while adhering to specific court conditions, like staying available for questioning and not tampering with evidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)