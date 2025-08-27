Rapper Vedan Granted Anticipatory Bail in Kerala High Court Amid Rape Allegations

In a notable development, the Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to the rapper Hirandas Murali, professionally known as Vedan, amidst serious rape allegations. The bench, led by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, considers these charges severe but deems custodial interrogation unnecessary.

Vedan was accused by a female doctor of engaging in a sexual relationship under the promise of marriage and subsequently withdrawing. The High Court highlighted that their relationship, commencing in 2021, was consensual.

The ruling highlights significant consequences for consensual relationships that end in criminal proceedings, cautioning against labeling consensual intimacy as rape post-breakup. Vedan must cooperate with the continuing investigation while adhering to specific court conditions, like staying available for questioning and not tampering with evidence.

