Italian PM Condemns Attack on Journalists in Gaza

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni publicly condemned the "unjustifiable" killing of journalists during a recent Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza. Reportedly, the attack resulted in at least 20 casualties, including five journalists from major news organizations such as Reuters and Al Jazeera.

Speaking at a political conference in Rimini, Meloni characterized the attack as an "unacceptable" infringement on press freedom. She noted, "We did not hesitate to defend Israel, but we cannot remain silent in the face of such disproportionate reactions that endanger the lives of innocents."

Meloni called for an end to Israel's military occupation of Gaza and urged the Israeli government to permit humanitarian aid and cease settlement expansions in the West Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)