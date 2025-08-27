Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Cloudburst Sparks Deadly Landslide
Rescue operations are ongoing, with government officials coordinating relief efforts. Compensation and treatment are being prioritized for affected families.
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha responded to a tragic landslide at the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, spurred by a sudden cloudburst. The disaster resulted in 32 fatalities and at least 20 injuries, with rescue teams actively retrieving victims and offering medical aid to the injured.
Governor Sinha, while addressing the media, confirmed the pilgrimage had been halted prior to the event. He expressed condolences to the victims' families and highlighted initiatives to ensure those affected receive necessary assistance. An ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh per deceased family has been announced.
In discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sinha provided updates on the situation. The administration is fully mobilized for ongoing rescue efforts, emphasizing the importance of preparedness for future emergency situations.
