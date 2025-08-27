Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Cloudburst Sparks Deadly Landslide

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir addressed the aftermath of the Vaishno Devi landslide, a result of a cloudburst, which claimed 32 lives and injured 20. Rescue operations are ongoing, with government officials coordinating relief efforts. Compensation and treatment are being prioritized for affected families.

Updated: 27-08-2025 18:21 IST
Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Cloudburst Sparks Deadly Landslide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha responded to a tragic landslide at the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, spurred by a sudden cloudburst. The disaster resulted in 32 fatalities and at least 20 injuries, with rescue teams actively retrieving victims and offering medical aid to the injured.

Governor Sinha, while addressing the media, confirmed the pilgrimage had been halted prior to the event. He expressed condolences to the victims' families and highlighted initiatives to ensure those affected receive necessary assistance. An ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh per deceased family has been announced.

In discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sinha provided updates on the situation. The administration is fully mobilized for ongoing rescue efforts, emphasizing the importance of preparedness for future emergency situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

