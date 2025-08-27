World's Headlines: From Climate Impact to Political Turbulence

China's infrastructure has been severely impacted, with over $2.2 billion in road damages due to extreme rainfall, exacerbating economic pressures, the transport ministry announced. Affected areas include 23 Chinese provinces, sparking concerns about climate change impacts on infrastructure.

In Europe, German and French leaders, Chancellor Merz and President Macron, are pushing for cooperation with a decision expected on their fighter jet program by year's end. Germany also advances a new voluntary military service bill, hinting at possible reinstatement of service, amid Russian tensions.

Meanwhile, Russian drone attacks have left over 100,000 Ukrainians without power, hitting energy facilities across six regions, highlighting ongoing military escalations. In the Middle East, tensions continue as UN nuclear inspectors return to Iran, yet no deal on inspections is reached following Israel's attacks on nuclear sites.

