Delhi High Court Upholds Conviction in Child Rape Case
The Delhi High Court confirmed a 10-year sentence for a man accused of raping his nine-year-old daughter. Despite the child and her mother turning hostile, the court relied on medical and forensic evidence. The father's appeal, alleging false accusation, was rejected based on supportive witness testimony and reports.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:31 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has upheld the conviction of a man sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping his nine-year-old daughter, dismissing his appeal against the trial court's decision.
The court found no discrepancies in the trial's outcome, despite the victim and her mother retracting their statements against him.
Medical and forensic evidence, alongside key witness testimonies, proved sufficient for the court to affirm the father's guilt, rejecting claims of a vendetta orchestrated by the child's school teacher.
(With inputs from agencies.)
