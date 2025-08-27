Trump's Influential Moves: From Colleges to Washington Union

In recent U.S. domestic news, President Donald Trump has emphasized the significant role Chinese students play in American higher education. Despite domestic controversy, Trump suggested integrating 600,000 Chinese students into U.S. colleges as part of ongoing trade negotiations with China. Chinese officials are calling for an end to actions against Chinese students.

The Senate is gearing up for a hearing regarding the nomination of Stephen Miran as a Federal Reserve governor, a position proposed by the Trump administration. This unfolds as tensions grow around existing Fed Governor Lisa Cook, who is preparing to sue Trump over his move to replace her.

Additionally, efforts to enhance safety at Washington Union Station have prompted the U.S. Transportation Department to take back operational control, reflecting Trump's proactive stance on transportation safety and management. Meanwhile, internal pressures mount as ICE officers deal with rigorous enforcement agendas set by the administration.