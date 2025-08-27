Fatal Job Scam Leads to Tragic Incident in Madhya Pradesh
A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district when a man, Arshit Verma, attacked a married couple after failing to fulfill his promise of securing a job for them. The altercation led to Verma's death and serious injuries to the husband, Prakash Thakur. The situation is under police investigation.
- Country:
- India
A harrowing tale of deceit resulted in tragedy in Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh, as a botched job promise turned violent. Arshit Verma, who had allegedly committed to securing a position for Shraddha Thakur, attacked her and her husband after they demanded their money back.
The situation unfolded when Verma revealed that an appointment letter would be emailed, contrary to prior assurances. This revelation led to an argument, during which Verma attacked Prakash Thakur with a knife near a hotel on the Jabalpur-Seoni highway.
Shraddha sustained minor injuries while attempting to aid her husband. The confrontation ended with Verma inflicting a fatal wound on himself. The case is currently being investigated by local police, with further details pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Seoni
- district
- job scam
- attack
- knife
- police
- investigation
- tragedy
- violence
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Crackdown on Human Trafficking Racket
Delhi Police Nab 'Gala Ghotu Gang' Members After Intense Battle
Congress Rebukes Rijiju for Attacks on Rahul Gandhi
Srinagar Police's Proactive Response to Weather Crisis
Thirty Naxalites, including 20 with collective bounty of Rs 79 lakh, surrender in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh: Police