Shockwaves in Greater Noida: Fresh Allegations Emerge in High-Profile Dowry Death Case
The Greater Noida dowry death case takes a new turn as Meenakshi, sister-in-law of the deceased Nikki Bhati, alleges physical assault and humiliation over dowry demands by Nikki's family. The case has sparked concern over dowry deaths, with numerous arrests made. Fresh evidence and video clips are under investigation.
In a new development to the high-profile dowry death case in Greater Noida, Nikki Bhati's sister-in-law Meenakshi has made shocking allegations. She claimed Nikki's family assaulted her over dowry demands.
Meenakshi revealed ongoing harassment since her 2016 marriage to Nikki's brother, Rohit. She described physical assaults by the family members and restrictions on communication.
This allegation has energized the investigation into Nikki's alleged dowry death, already mired in controversy, as police continue to assess fresh video evidence and forensic results.
