Shockwaves in Greater Noida: Fresh Allegations Emerge in High-Profile Dowry Death Case

In a new development to the high-profile dowry death case in Greater Noida, Nikki Bhati's sister-in-law Meenakshi has made shocking allegations. She claimed Nikki's family assaulted her over dowry demands.

Meenakshi revealed ongoing harassment since her 2016 marriage to Nikki's brother, Rohit. She described physical assaults by the family members and restrictions on communication.

This allegation has energized the investigation into Nikki's alleged dowry death, already mired in controversy, as police continue to assess fresh video evidence and forensic results.