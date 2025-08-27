Indian Army Launches Terrier Cyber Quest 2025 to Tackle Digital Warfare

As part of its Decade of Transformation, the Indian Army’s Territorial Army, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, the Indian Army Research Cell (IARC), and CyberPeace, has announced the launch of Indian Army Terrier Cyber Quest 2025. The national-level challenge is designed to confront pressing defence and cybersecurity threats, bringing together India’s brightest innovators from academia, industry, and government.

The event, scheduled to be held in New Delhi, aims to strengthen India’s digital defence capabilities through innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Quantum Computing, and Drone Technology. The official notification and details are available on the Indian Army’s website: www.indianarmy.nic.in/terriercyberquest/2025.pdf.

A National Call to Action

The initiative underscores the Army’s vision of preparing for emerging challenges of digital warfare, where traditional combat extends into the virtual domain. Cyber Quest serves as a platform to foster collaboration and innovation, empowering skilled individuals to act as digital warriors capable of defending India’s critical infrastructure.

Event Structure & Key Tracks

The competition is divided into two major tracks, each designed to address real-world challenges:

Track One: Bug Hunting Challenge A high-stakes cybersecurity hackathon , culminating in a 36-hour live bug hunt on the BOSS Linux system . Finalists will detect OS-level vulnerabilities within a simulated Indian Army environment , directly contributing to strengthening the nation’s defence digital systems.

Track Two: Datathon A data-focused challenge testing participants’ abilities to craft robust AI/ML solutions for national security. The 2025 theme focuses on predictive threat intelligence and anomaly detection using large-scale defence datasets.



Advanced Challenges in New-Age Warfare

Cyber Quest 2025 will also provide problem statements at the intersection of AI, quantum technologies, and cybersecurity. These include:

Drone flight anomaly detection for identifying potential unmanned aerial threats.

Quantum-enhanced malware and ransomware detection to combat next-generation cyberattacks.

Prototype development in quantum machine learning to strengthen early threat prediction capabilities.

In the Grand Finale, Track One participants will engage in a live attack–defence scenario simulating cyberattacks on critical infrastructure. Meanwhile, Track Two finalists will face the challenge of building a fully functional deepfake detection system within 36 hours.

Schedule of Cyber Quest 2025

Registration: July 23 – September 07, 2025

Preliminary Round: September 08 – 17, 2025

Grand Finale: September 24 – 26, 2025 (New Delhi)

Award Ceremony: October 07, 2025

Recognition & Awards

Winners will be felicitated by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, and will receive prestigious awards and prizes. Their solutions will not only be recognised for innovation but may also serve as practical prototypes for India’s cyber defence infrastructure.

Strategic Significance

Cyber warfare has become a central dimension of modern conflicts, with threats ranging from deepfake propaganda to critical infrastructure hacking. Through Terrier Cyber Quest 2025, the Indian Army is:

Building a pipeline of skilled cybersecurity professionals .

Encouraging indigenous innovation to reduce dependence on foreign technologies.

Promoting a culture of public–private collaboration in national security.

Registration Details

Interested participants may register via the official Indian Army website at www.indianarmy.nic.in/terriercyberquest/2025.pdf. The deadline for registration is September 07, 2025.