Delhi Police Crackdown on Human Trafficking Racket

Delhi Police have dismantled a human trafficking network exploiting minors and laborers, transporting them to Jammu and Kashmir for forced labor. Four individuals have been arrested and three minors rescued. The syndicate used forged identities and charged victims for transport and forced labor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has dismantled a notorious human trafficking racket that preyed on vulnerable minors and laborers at railway stations across the city, officials revealed on Wednesday.

In a successful operation that highlights the gritty reality of organized crime in the region, four individuals have been apprehended, and three minors rescued. The syndicate, involving a widespread network of touts and shady placement agents, primarily targeted young and unsuspecting individuals at bustling railway stations.

Authorities disclosed that the gang charged between Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000 for each victim, exploiting them for unpaid domestic work and bonded labor. Notably, one of the key perpetrators used a forged police identity to facilitate the smooth transit of trafficked individuals. Continued investigations are underway to nab other members and scrutinize financial transactions linked to this heinous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

