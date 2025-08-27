Empowering Vulnerable Communities: New UMEED Portal Module Launched

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has made a significant advancement in supporting minority communities by launching a new module on the UMEED Portal. This module focuses on providing maintenance support to widows, divorced women, and orphans through the income generated from Waqf-alal-aulad properties.

The module is part of the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Rules, 2025, and it includes features such as Aadhaar-based beneficiary authentication, an online application and approval process managed by state/UT Waqf Boards, and Direct Benefit Transfer to bank accounts. These features enhance the transparency and efficiency of financial support distribution.

This launch underscores the government's commitment to social justice and inclusive development, using digital tools to empower vulnerable groups while aligning Waqf property management with good governance principles. The Ministry of Minority Affairs encourages stakeholders to implement this module widely and increase awareness among eligible beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)