Left Menu

Empowering Vulnerable Communities: New UMEED Portal Module Launched

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has unveiled an additional module on the UMEED Portal, allowing widows, divorced women, and orphans to receive maintenance support from Waqf properties. This step enhances transparency and accountability in financial support distribution, modernizing Waqf property management and emphasizing inclusive development for minority communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:12 IST
Empowering Vulnerable Communities: New UMEED Portal Module Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has made a significant advancement in supporting minority communities by launching a new module on the UMEED Portal. This module focuses on providing maintenance support to widows, divorced women, and orphans through the income generated from Waqf-alal-aulad properties.

The module is part of the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Rules, 2025, and it includes features such as Aadhaar-based beneficiary authentication, an online application and approval process managed by state/UT Waqf Boards, and Direct Benefit Transfer to bank accounts. These features enhance the transparency and efficiency of financial support distribution.

This launch underscores the government's commitment to social justice and inclusive development, using digital tools to empower vulnerable groups while aligning Waqf property management with good governance principles. The Ministry of Minority Affairs encourages stakeholders to implement this module widely and increase awareness among eligible beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Action Averts Tragedy in Meerut School Bus Fire

Swift Action Averts Tragedy in Meerut School Bus Fire

 India
2
Assam's New Inter-Religious Land Transfer SOP: A Boost to Efficiency and Security

Assam's New Inter-Religious Land Transfer SOP: A Boost to Efficiency and Sec...

 India
3
Tariff Turmoil: Gujarat's Diamond Industry Faces Challenges

Tariff Turmoil: Gujarat's Diamond Industry Faces Challenges

 India
4
Nvidia Anticipation Calms Market Amid Fed Independence Concerns

Nvidia Anticipation Calms Market Amid Fed Independence Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025