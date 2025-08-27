Left Menu

Tribal Groups Ignite Protests Over Land Acquisition in Ranchi

Tribal groups, represented by the Nagri Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (NBSS), protested against Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari and Kanke MLA Suresh Baitha. The protest, involving effigy burning, was in response to an FIR against villagers opposing land acquisition in Ranchi’s Nagri area for a health project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Ranchi's Nagri area, tribal organizations under the Nagri Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (NBSS) banner have taken a bold stand, burning effigies of Health Minister Irfan Ansari and Kanke MLA Suresh Baitha. The protest echoes opposition to an FIR against villagers resisting land acquisition.

The FIR implicated 85 individuals, citing violent obstruction of governmental functions as villagers, tribals, farmers, and landlords protested land seizure for the RIMS-2 health project on August 24. Demonstrators gathered at Sarna Ring Road Chowk, voicing slogans against the government.

Sita Kachchap from NBSS called the FIR unjust and urged its withdrawal, emphasizing support for the hospital project if it utilized barren land. Former Chief Minister Champai Soren also condemned the FIR against the villagers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

