Tribal Groups Ignite Protests Over Land Acquisition in Ranchi

In Ranchi's Nagri area, tribal organizations under the Nagri Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (NBSS) banner have taken a bold stand, burning effigies of Health Minister Irfan Ansari and Kanke MLA Suresh Baitha. The protest echoes opposition to an FIR against villagers resisting land acquisition.

The FIR implicated 85 individuals, citing violent obstruction of governmental functions as villagers, tribals, farmers, and landlords protested land seizure for the RIMS-2 health project on August 24. Demonstrators gathered at Sarna Ring Road Chowk, voicing slogans against the government.

Sita Kachchap from NBSS called the FIR unjust and urged its withdrawal, emphasizing support for the hospital project if it utilized barren land. Former Chief Minister Champai Soren also condemned the FIR against the villagers.

