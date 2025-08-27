Rescue Mission Amidst Chaos: Floods Strand Thousands in Himachal Pradesh

Amid severe floods, the Himachal Pradesh government prioritizes the rescue of pilgrims stranded on the Manimahesh route and the restoration of mobile services in Chamba district, announced Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi in the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.

Negi, responding to a call attention motion raised by Chamba MLA Neeraj Nayyar, Churah MLA Hans Raj, and Dalhousie MLA DS Thakur, highlighted efforts to restore roads and communication networks in Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu, three districts heavily impacted by floods over the past 72 hours.

Thousands remain stuck due to the Pathankot-Chamba National Highway being blocked by landslides, with over a thousand vehicles stranded. Specific areas, including Manimahesh Yatra route sites such as Dal Lake, GauriKund, and Dhancho, are the most affected, exacerbating the need for swift governmental response.

(With inputs from agencies.)