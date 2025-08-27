Left Menu

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrest of Ali Hussain Bepari for allegedly sending locals' phone numbers to Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a fundamentalist group. Assam continues to monitor border districts amid rising tensions and radicalization threats, alongside ongoing concerns about infiltration and the NRC list's accuracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:38 IST
Arrests, Tensions Rise in Assam Amid JMB Alert
  India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared the arrest of a man accused of supplying phone numbers to Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) amid fears of radicalization efforts. The state is on high alert in border districts.

The suspect, Ali Hussain Bepari, was previously arrested and released on bail. This arrest underscores ongoing challenges in Assam, with vigilance heightened during Durga Puja due to law and order concerns. The administration is focused on controlling the situation to prevent disturbances.

Besides this incident, issues persist with infiltrations from Bangladesh and anomalies in the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Despite recent pushbacks at the border, the final NRC list, released in 2019, is contested and awaits further judicial scrutiny to address its discrepancies, as indicated by the Chief Minister.

