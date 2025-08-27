Left Menu

Jharkhand Cracks Down on Job Scam Syndicate

In Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police dismantled a fake job syndicate, arresting four involved in defrauding 179 unemployed youths. The victims, lured with non-existent jobs across various states, paid significant fees. The operation continues to nab the mastermind as arrangements are made to return the victims home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Police have uncovered a large-scale job scam in East Singhbhum district, leading to the arrest of four individuals accused of defrauding 179 job seekers. Victims from states including Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Odisha were promised fictitious positions for fees of Rs 25,000 each.

The fake company, M/s Riya Enterprises in Ghatsila, has since been sealed, and efforts are underway to return the victims to their homes. Senior Police Officer Rishabha Garg highlighted the ongoing search for the operation's leader, Raju Yadav, amongst other suspects.

Investigations revealed that victims were coerced into recruiting further participants and were prevented from leaving by force. Local police, acting on a tip-off, raided the fraudulent enterprise, arresting several involved in the scam, with further arrests anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

