Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis: School Shooting Claims Lives

A tragic school shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school left two children dead and 17 others injured. The unidentified gunman, equipped with multiple firearms, attacked during a Mass before taking his own life. The incident follows a rise in local homicides and recent violence in Minnesota.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy struck a Minneapolis Catholic school on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire, resulting in the deaths of two children and injuring 17 others. The shooter, armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol, targeted schoolchildren attending Mass before taking his own life.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara condemned the act as a premeditated attack on innocent worshippers, calling it an incomprehensible act of cruelty. The shooting took place just two days after classes began at Annunciation Catholic School, linked to the Annunciation Catholic Church in southeast Minneapolis.

This incident coincides with a troubling rise in violence in Minneapolis, amplified since the events of 2020. President Donald Trump and Homeland Security have been briefed, while six children are currently receiving treatment at Children's Minnesota hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

