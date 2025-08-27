Heroic Youths Save BSF Officer from Floodwaters

In a heroic act of bravery, a group of youths saved an assistant sub-inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) from raging floodwaters in the Akhnoor sector. The official credited the young group for their remarkable courage, which was evident as they chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' during the rescue.

The dramatic incident, captured on camera, took place in the Pragwal area near the International Border. The footage shared online received widespread applause, with netizens expressing relief and joy over the safe rescue of the officer.

This spontaneous display of solidarity emphasizes how ordinary individuals can emerge as heroes in crises, stepping forward when every second counts. However, the day wasn't without its sorrow, as another jawan lost his life during the BSF patrol team's encounter with the flash floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)