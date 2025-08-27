Left Menu

Heroic Youths Save BSF Officer from Floodwaters

A Border Security Force officer was saved from raging floodwaters by a group of brave youths using a rubber tube in Akhnoor. The dramatic rescue was captured on camera, drawing public admiration. The spontaneous act highlights the courage and solidarity of ordinary people during critical situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:54 IST
Heroic Youths Save BSF Officer from Floodwaters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heroic act of bravery, a group of youths saved an assistant sub-inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) from raging floodwaters in the Akhnoor sector. The official credited the young group for their remarkable courage, which was evident as they chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' during the rescue.

The dramatic incident, captured on camera, took place in the Pragwal area near the International Border. The footage shared online received widespread applause, with netizens expressing relief and joy over the safe rescue of the officer.

This spontaneous display of solidarity emphasizes how ordinary individuals can emerge as heroes in crises, stepping forward when every second counts. However, the day wasn't without its sorrow, as another jawan lost his life during the BSF patrol team's encounter with the flash floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Restoration Efforts Amidst Himachal Pradesh Floods

Swift Restoration Efforts Amidst Himachal Pradesh Floods

 India
2
Haryana Assembly Turmoil: CM's 'Couplet' Sparks Opposition Walkout

Haryana Assembly Turmoil: CM's 'Couplet' Sparks Opposition Walkout

 India
3
Sandwich Toss: The Unusual Resistance Against Trump's Crime Crackdown

Sandwich Toss: The Unusual Resistance Against Trump's Crime Crackdown

 Global
4
Historic Downpour Hits Jammu and Kashmir: Record Rainfall Shatters Records

Historic Downpour Hits Jammu and Kashmir: Record Rainfall Shatters Records

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025