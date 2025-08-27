Kerala's Landmark Land Act Amendment: Resolving Decades-Old Disputes
The Kerala cabinet approved an amendment to the Land Assignment Act, addressing long-standing land disputes in hilly regions. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized this as a key initiative of the LDF government. The amendment was passed by the Legislative Assembly, regularising non-specified land uses and simplifying processes.
The Kerala government has taken a significant step by amending the Land Assignment Act, a move aimed at resolving historical land disputes in the state's high ranges. This decision, announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, addresses a long-standing demand of the settlers in these regions.
Pinarayi Vijayan detailed the issues arising from the original 1960 Act, which restricted land titles to specific uses. Over time, deviations led to legal complications, prompting the state to embark on a process of regulatory reform. The amendment, passed on September 14, 2023, aims to regularize previously unauthorized land uses.
While hailed as a progressive step by the state's ruling party, the opposition has raised concerns. The Congress-led UDF argues that the amendment could exacerbate existing land issues rather than resolve them, calling for a thorough review of the new legal provisions.
