Left Menu

Kerala's Landmark Land Act Amendment: Resolving Decades-Old Disputes

The Kerala cabinet approved an amendment to the Land Assignment Act, addressing long-standing land disputes in hilly regions. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized this as a key initiative of the LDF government. The amendment was passed by the Legislative Assembly, regularising non-specified land uses and simplifying processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthpuram | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:31 IST
Kerala's Landmark Land Act Amendment: Resolving Decades-Old Disputes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has taken a significant step by amending the Land Assignment Act, a move aimed at resolving historical land disputes in the state's high ranges. This decision, announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, addresses a long-standing demand of the settlers in these regions.

Pinarayi Vijayan detailed the issues arising from the original 1960 Act, which restricted land titles to specific uses. Over time, deviations led to legal complications, prompting the state to embark on a process of regulatory reform. The amendment, passed on September 14, 2023, aims to regularize previously unauthorized land uses.

While hailed as a progressive step by the state's ruling party, the opposition has raised concerns. The Congress-led UDF argues that the amendment could exacerbate existing land issues rather than resolve them, calling for a thorough review of the new legal provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sandwich Toss: The Unusual Resistance Against Trump's Crime Crackdown

Sandwich Toss: The Unusual Resistance Against Trump's Crime Crackdown

 Global
2
Historic Downpour Hits Jammu and Kashmir: Record Rainfall Shatters Records

Historic Downpour Hits Jammu and Kashmir: Record Rainfall Shatters Records

 India
3
Unveiling a Rs 115 Crore Export Fraud: Inside the DRI's Major Bust

Unveiling a Rs 115 Crore Export Fraud: Inside the DRI's Major Bust

 India
4
Transforming Connectivity: Modi's Strategic Railway Push

Transforming Connectivity: Modi's Strategic Railway Push

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025