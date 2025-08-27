Kerala's Landmark Land Act Amendment: Resolving Decades-Old Disputes

The Kerala government has taken a significant step by amending the Land Assignment Act, a move aimed at resolving historical land disputes in the state's high ranges. This decision, announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, addresses a long-standing demand of the settlers in these regions.

Pinarayi Vijayan detailed the issues arising from the original 1960 Act, which restricted land titles to specific uses. Over time, deviations led to legal complications, prompting the state to embark on a process of regulatory reform. The amendment, passed on September 14, 2023, aims to regularize previously unauthorized land uses.

While hailed as a progressive step by the state's ruling party, the opposition has raised concerns. The Congress-led UDF argues that the amendment could exacerbate existing land issues rather than resolve them, calling for a thorough review of the new legal provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)