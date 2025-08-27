Umar Ansari Fights for Bail Amidst Forgery Charges

Umar Ansari, the son of notorious gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, has approached the Allahabad High Court seeking bail. Ansari stands accused of using fraudulent documents in a case currently pending against him.

Filed at the Mohammadabad police station in Ghazipur, the case accuses Umar of using fake documents and his mother's signature to reclaim property seized under the Gangster Act. The property transfer is alleged to have been made in contravention to legal procedures.

Umar was apprehended in Lucknow and subsequently detained after his initial bail application was denied by a lower court. Now, he seeks relief from the higher judiciary as his legal battles continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)