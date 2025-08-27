Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Gunman Attacks Church During School Mass

A gunman opened fire at a Catholic church in Minneapolis, killing two children and wounding 17 others. The attack occurred during a school Mass at Annunciation Catholic School. The shooter, armed with various firearms, is believed to have committed suicide. Authorities are investigating the motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minneapolis | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:44 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Gunman Attacks Church During School Mass
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a tragic incident that shocked the Minneapolis community, a gunman opened fire at a Catholic church during Mass, killing two children and wounding 17 others. The violent act took place at the Annunciation Catholic School as students celebrated the first week of school.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara described the attack as 'absolutely incomprehensible.' The shooter, armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol, fired dozens of rounds into the church, targeting children gathered in the pews. Authorities suspect the shooter acted alone and later took his own life.

The heartbreaking event has left the local community reeling, with families being directed to a reunification zone. City and state officials, including Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey, condemned the violence, while the investigation into the suspect's motive continues.

