A federal grand jury, in a surprising decision, declined to indict Sean Dunn, a former Justice Department staffer, who was arrested after throwing a sandwich at a federal agent during President Donald Trump's crime crackdown in Washington.

Prosecutors had pursued a felony assault charge, aiming to demonstrate force against those opposing law enforcement. However, the grand jury's rejection highlights the growing challenges prosecutors face in Washington, especially amid decreasing crime rates disclosed by police statistics, contrary to Trump's claims of rampant crime.

Federal agents were deployed to combat purported crime surges. The incident raised questions about the severity of charges in reactionary cases, as seen with another failed attempt to prosecute a woman for a similar incident.