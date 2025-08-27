Left Menu

UN Ambassador Addresses Controversial Gaza Hospital Strike

Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon announced forthcoming details about a deadly strike on Gaza's Nasser Hospital, which killed at least 20 people, including five journalists. While the incident targeted Hamas members, it also affected civilians and journalists, prompting calls for investigations and condemnation of civilian infrastructure misuse by Hamas.

The Israeli strike on Gaza's Nasser Hospital, which took the lives of at least 20 individuals, including five journalists, has sparked significant international concern. Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon stated that more information would soon be released about the Monday incident.

The act, aimed at members of Hamas, inadvertently resulted in the death of uninvolved civilians and media personnel from respected outlets such as Reuters and Al Jazeera. This has raised questions about the implications of using civilian infrastructure in military strategies.

Acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Dorothy Shea, supported an investigation, stating the IDF targeted Hamas operatives monitoring troops. The Security Council was urged to denounce Hamas's alleged misuse of civilian spaces, as Israel's military presented evidence of the strike's intended targets.

