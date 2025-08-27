UN Security Council Denounces 'Manmade Crisis' in Gaza

The United Nations Security Council, with the exception of the United States, has classified the famine in Gaza as a "manmade crisis." On Wednesday, the council condemned the use of starvation as a weapon, underscoring its prohibition under international humanitarian law.

In a unified statement, the 14 council members urged an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in the region. They also demanded the release of hostages taken by Hamas and other militant groups.

Furthermore, the council called for a significant increase in aid to Gaza and insisted that Israel lift all restrictions on aid delivery without conditions, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)