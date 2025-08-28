Escalating Tensions: Israel's Strikes in Southern Syria

Israel intensified its military operations in Syria on Wednesday by targeting former army barracks in Kiswa, a location in the southwestern Damascus countryside. This move marks the second attack in 24 hours, as confirmed by two Syrian army sources and local media outlet El Ekhbariya TV.

When approached for a reaction, an Israeli military spokesperson stated, "We do not comment on foreign reports." Details regarding any casualties or damage remain undisclosed at this time.

The Kiswa region, along with Jabal Manea, is historically significant for its use by pro-Iranian militias during the Assad era. This uptick in Israeli incursions comes as security discussions between Damascus and Israel continue, aiming to alleviate long-standing tensions.

