Escalating Tensions: Israel's Strikes in Southern Syria

Israel conducted strikes on former military sites in Kiswa, near Damascus, marking the second assault in 24 hours according to Syrian sources. The attacks are part of increased military activity amid ongoing security talks between Damascus and Israel, aiming to defuse regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 00:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel intensified its military operations in Syria on Wednesday by targeting former army barracks in Kiswa, a location in the southwestern Damascus countryside. This move marks the second attack in 24 hours, as confirmed by two Syrian army sources and local media outlet El Ekhbariya TV.

When approached for a reaction, an Israeli military spokesperson stated, "We do not comment on foreign reports." Details regarding any casualties or damage remain undisclosed at this time.

The Kiswa region, along with Jabal Manea, is historically significant for its use by pro-Iranian militias during the Assad era. This uptick in Israeli incursions comes as security discussions between Damascus and Israel continue, aiming to alleviate long-standing tensions.

