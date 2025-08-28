U.S. Approves $1.85B F-35 Support Deal for Poland
The U.S. State Department has sanctioned a potential $1.85 billion deal for providing sustainment and logistics support for F-35 jets to Poland. Lockheed Martin Aeronautics will be the main contractor. This agreement emphasizes ongoing defense collaboration between the United States and Poland.
The United States has paved the way for a significant defense transaction with Poland, approving the potential sale of logistics and sustainment support for F-35 jets, valued at approximately $1.85 billion. This development was confirmed by the Pentagon on Tuesday.
The intended sale highlights the U.S.'s commitment to bolstering Poland's defense capabilities. This move is seen as part of the ongoing strategy to strengthen defense partnerships with allied nations in Europe.
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has been designated as the principal contractor for the deal, reaffirming its role as a major player in global defense contracts and cooperation initiatives.
