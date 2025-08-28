Mexico Halts Postal Service to US Amidst Tariff Policy Changes

In a significant move, Mexico has announced the suspension of its postal service to the United States ahead of new tariff policies by the Trump administration. New regulations ending the 'de minimis' exemption are causing ripples as countries reevaluate their postal strategies.

The 'de minimis' exemption, which previously allowed duty-free entry for packages under $800, is set to cease, affecting a massive volume of trade. In 2024 alone, 1.36 billion packages were sent under this rule, amounting to $64.6 billion in goods according to US Customs and Border Protection.

The Mexican government reassured users that dialogue with US authorities is ongoing to resume services smoothly. Meanwhile, Mexico took steps to prevent wider tariffs through increased security actions against drug cartels and extraditing cartel members to the US for prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)