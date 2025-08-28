Mexico Halts Postal Service to US Amidst Tariff Policy Changes
Mexico has temporarily halted its postal service to the United States due to the impending end of the 'de minimis' exemption on low-value package duties. This decision aligns with similar actions by other nations, as they evaluate the impact of the new tariff policies from the Trump administration.
In a significant move, Mexico has announced the suspension of its postal service to the United States ahead of new tariff policies by the Trump administration. New regulations ending the 'de minimis' exemption are causing ripples as countries reevaluate their postal strategies.
The 'de minimis' exemption, which previously allowed duty-free entry for packages under $800, is set to cease, affecting a massive volume of trade. In 2024 alone, 1.36 billion packages were sent under this rule, amounting to $64.6 billion in goods according to US Customs and Border Protection.
The Mexican government reassured users that dialogue with US authorities is ongoing to resume services smoothly. Meanwhile, Mexico took steps to prevent wider tariffs through increased security actions against drug cartels and extraditing cartel members to the US for prosecution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Minister Chouhan Advocates Swadeshi Amid New US Tariffs
US Tariffs Invade Indian Export Markets, Sparking Economic Distress
Brazil Prepares Legal Battle over U.S. Tariffs Amid Rising Trade Tensions
Tata Steel Braces for U.S. Tariffs Impact
It is a temporary phase in a long-term relationship: Govt sources on US tariffs.