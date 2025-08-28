Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs: Legal Battle on the Horizon

Brazil's Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, has issued a bold statement asserting that Brazil is ready to challenge steep tariffs imposed by the United States in court. The tariffs, which were introduced by the Trump administration, could see Brazil take legal action against what it describes as an unjust economic measure.

The tariffs, set at 50%, were justified by claims of unfair trade practices and an alleged 'witch hunt' against former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently on trial for coup-plotting. In response, Brazil expressed its disappointment, noting trade deficits and accusing the U.S. of interfering in its judicial system by sanctioning Supreme Court Justice Alexandre Moraes.

Brazil has retained the U.S. law firm, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, to formulate a defense against these tariffs and financial sanctions. Haddad cautioned that the continued use of the dollar as a coercive tool risks undermining its global reserve status, advocating for transactional flexibility with local currencies to reduce costs.