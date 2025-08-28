Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Gaza Strategy: Global Reactions Intensify

President Trump held a policy meeting to discuss Israel's war in Gaza, involving input from former leaders Tony Blair and Jared Kushner. The discussions covered hostages, food aid, and the controversial post-war plans. Trump's proposed U.S. takeover of Gaza faced global condemnation as ethnic cleansing.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump chaired a high-profile policy meeting focused on Israel's ongoing war in Gaza and formulated post-war plans for the region. The session included insights from ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Jared Kushner, Trump's former Middle East envoy.

During the meeting, several pressing issues were tabled, including the hostage situation, escalation in food aid, and post-war strategies. Trump's recent controversial proposal for a U.S. takeover of Gaza has been met with worldwide criticism and labeled as ethnic cleansing by numerous rights advocates.

In line with international outcry, the Tony Blair Institute stated its participation in post-war planning but denied endorsing coercive displacement plans. Meanwhile, political tensions persist, as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed these contentious issues with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in Washington.

