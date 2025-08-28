Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Pushes for Strengthened Sniper Forces Amidst Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the importance of enhancing special operations and sniper forces during his visit to a training base. This visit follows a summit between U.S. President Trump and South Korea's Lee Jae Myung focusing on diplomatic relations, amidst ongoing military drills in the region.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has underscored the critical need to bolster special operations and sniper forces, as reported by state media KCNA. His remarks were made during a visit to a special operations training base, underscoring the strategic value placed on these units in strengthening the nation's military capabilities.

This development follows a summit where U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung discussed Trump's relationship with Kim and potential future meetings. Despite offers of peace from South Korea, North Korea has so far dismissed these overtures, focusing instead on military enhancements.

Simultaneously, U.S. and South Korea concluded their annual joint military drills, which included special operations training. These exercises, often criticized by North Korea, aimed to prepare for potential scenarios involving weapons of mass destruction. However, some aspects have been delayed to alleviate regional tensions, according to South Korean officials.

