Tragic Loss: BSF Constable Rajib Nunia Dies on Duty
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mourns the death of BSF Constable Rajib Nunia, who tragically died after a watchtower collapsed on him during flood duties in Jammu. Nunia, from Cachar district, had recently joined the BSF and was stationed in the Akhnoor area at the time of his death.
Assam's chief minister has expressed his heartfelt condolences following the tragic death of BSF Constable Rajib Nunia in Jammu. The incident occurred when a watchtower collapsed, claiming the life of Nunia, who was on flood duty.
The young constable, hailing from Dayapur in Cachar district, had been with the BSF for just two months prior to the incident. He was stationed in the Akhnoor sector and died in the line of duty.
The Chief Minister's Office highlighted the supreme sacrifice made by Nunia and conveyed deep sympathies to his bereaved family, emphasizing the profound sense of loss experienced by the state.
