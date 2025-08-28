Tragedy in Minneapolis: Shooter Targets Catholic School with 'Nuke India' Inscription

A tragic shooting unfolded at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, leaving two children dead and 17 others injured. The shooter, Robin Westman, aged 23, reportedly turned the weapon on himself after the attack.

Startling video footage showed Westman exhibiting an array of weapons, with one of the guns displaying 'Nuke India' inscribed in white, further escalating the tension and discussions surrounding the ideologies fueling such violence.

Journalist Laura Loomer pointed out that Westman's arms bore inflammatory slogans such as 'Mashallah,' 'Nuke India,' and 'Israel Must Fall,' linking the motives to anti-Indian and anti-Jewish propaganda. This incident has intensified debates over ideological influences within Minnesota's 5th congressional district, famously represented by Ilhan Omar.