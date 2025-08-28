Left Menu

Tragedy in Minneapolis: Shooter Targets Catholic School with 'Nuke India' Inscription

A tragic shooting occurred at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. Robin Westman, 23, killed two children and injured 17 others before allegedly committing suicide. His weapons were marked with anti-Indian sentiments. The incident has sparked discussions about ideological influences in Minnesota's 5th congressional district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:53 IST
Tragedy in Minneapolis: Shooter Targets Catholic School with 'Nuke India' Inscription
Shooter

A tragic shooting unfolded at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, leaving two children dead and 17 others injured. The shooter, Robin Westman, aged 23, reportedly turned the weapon on himself after the attack.

Startling video footage showed Westman exhibiting an array of weapons, with one of the guns displaying 'Nuke India' inscribed in white, further escalating the tension and discussions surrounding the ideologies fueling such violence.

Journalist Laura Loomer pointed out that Westman's arms bore inflammatory slogans such as 'Mashallah,' 'Nuke India,' and 'Israel Must Fall,' linking the motives to anti-Indian and anti-Jewish propaganda. This incident has intensified debates over ideological influences within Minnesota's 5th congressional district, famously represented by Ilhan Omar.

TRENDING

1
Russian Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Attack

Russian Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Attack

 Russia
2
Daring Overnight Air Rescue: Indian Navy's Swift MEDEVAC from Lakshadweep

Daring Overnight Air Rescue: Indian Navy's Swift MEDEVAC from Lakshadweep

 India
3
SC grants interim protection for 4 weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in FIR by Assam Police over post allegedly criticising state’s policies.

SC grants interim protection for 4 weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in FIR...

 India
4
Amitabh Kant Highlights Strategic Path Amid US Tariff Challenges

Amitabh Kant Highlights Strategic Path Amid US Tariff Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025