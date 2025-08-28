Left Menu

Court Overturns Warrants Against Vikash Yadav Amid Legal Turmoil

A Delhi court has annulled non-bailable warrants against ex-official Vikash Yadav due to a lawyers' strike, removing previous charges involving a businessman. Yadav has also been implicated in a foiled assassination plot in the US. His appearance is rescheduled for October 17.

  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has annulled the non-bailable warrants against Vikash Yadav, a former government official, in connection with an abduction and extortion case. Yadav failed to appear earlier due to a lawyers' strike, leading the court to reconsider its initial decision, according to sources on Wednesday.

Yadav is also facing charges by US authorities for allegedly participating in a thwarted assassination attempt on Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The non-bailable warrants were initially issued by Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Partap Singh Laler after Yadav missed repeated court calls.

The court has now restored Yadav's bail surety and scheduled his next appearance for October 17. This follows his arrest in December 2023 after a Delhi businessman's complaint and subsequent bail in April 2024. Yadav was granted exemption from personal appearance in March due to privacy concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

