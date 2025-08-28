Trump Administration Proposes New Visa Restrictions

The Trump administration is aiming to restrict the duration of visas for foreign students and media personnel, as part of a broader strategy to curb illegal immigration and visa abuse in the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that the proposed regulation would restrict the length of time certain visa holders, including foreign students, could stay in the country, ending indefinite stays that have been permitted since 1978.

Critics argue that the existing 'duration of status' condition has led to abuse of the system, with individuals remaining in the US indefinitely. Under the proposed rule, the federal government would establish fixed admission periods for students and media personnel, requiring regular assessments for visa extensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)