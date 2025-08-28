Tariffs Tighten Pernod Ricard's Spirits Revenue
French spirits company, Pernod Ricard, anticipates a significant financial impact due to tariffs from the US and China, amounting to approximately 80 million euros annually. Despite a 3% drop in 2025 sales, CEO Alexandre Ricard forecasts improvement for 2026. Revenue uncertainty lingers due to tariff and sales issues.
- Country:
- France
Pernod Ricard, the French spirits giant, is bracing for an annual financial impact of roughly 80 million euros due to tariffs imposed by the United States and China, as confirmed by CEO Alexandre Ricard in a conversation with Reuters on Thursday.
Despite a reported 3% decline in organic sales for the 2025 fiscal year, which aligned with analysts' expectations, Ricard predicts an upward trajectory for the company's 2026 fiscal outcomes. However, he noted it remains premature to estimate the precise increase in performance.
The company has warned stakeholders to anticipate reduced revenues for the first quarter amidst ongoing tariff challenges and decreased sales in major markets such as the United States and China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
