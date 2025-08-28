Loan Dispute Turns Violent: Navi Mumbai Man Allegedly Assaults Friend
A Navi Mumbai man allegedly assaulted his 34-year-old friend and threatened to harm him over an unpaid loan. Despite the incident occurring on August 9, a complaint was filed on August 26. The accused has been charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-08-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 12:44 IST
- Country:
- India
In Navi Mumbai, a friendship spanning over a decade took a violent turn when a local man allegedly assaulted his friend over an unpaid loan, police revealed on Thursday.
The incident reportedly occurred on August 9 with the victim filing a complaint weeks later on August 26, citing no reason for the delay.
Authorities have charged the accused with multiple offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following the serious allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement