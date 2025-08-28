Elderly Couple Duped in Elaborate Cyber 'Virtual Arrest' Scam

An elderly couple became victims of a sophisticated cyber scam in Kanhangad, being coerced into transferring Rs 2.4 crore to fraudsters over 11 days. The scammers impersonated law enforcement, using WhatsApp calls to convince the couple they were under 'virtual arrest' for alleged criminal activities.

According to police, these fraudsters, posing as officials, orchestrated a fake legal scenario, even simulating a court hearing, to terrify the couple into compliance. As a result, the retirees transferred their entire life savings to bank accounts claimed to belong to the Supreme Court of India.

With the fraudsters still at large, Kasaragod Cyber Police are working to recover the remaining funds and educate the public on these increasingly common scams, particularly targeting the elderly. Efforts to raise awareness through media platforms are underway.