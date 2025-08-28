Left Menu

Elderly Couple Duped in Elaborate Cyber 'Virtual Arrest' Scam

An elderly couple in Kanhangad lost Rs 2.4 crore to cyber fraudsters who held them under 'virtual arrest' for 11 days. Posing as law enforcement, the scammers coerced the couple into transferring their life savings. Police have frozen some of the fraudster's accounts and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:02 IST
Elderly Couple Duped in Elaborate Cyber 'Virtual Arrest' Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly couple became victims of a sophisticated cyber scam in Kanhangad, being coerced into transferring Rs 2.4 crore to fraudsters over 11 days. The scammers impersonated law enforcement, using WhatsApp calls to convince the couple they were under 'virtual arrest' for alleged criminal activities.

According to police, these fraudsters, posing as officials, orchestrated a fake legal scenario, even simulating a court hearing, to terrify the couple into compliance. As a result, the retirees transferred their entire life savings to bank accounts claimed to belong to the Supreme Court of India.

With the fraudsters still at large, Kasaragod Cyber Police are working to recover the remaining funds and educate the public on these increasingly common scams, particularly targeting the elderly. Efforts to raise awareness through media platforms are underway.

TRENDING

1
ED Expands Probe in Andaman Loan Scam: Financial Networks Under Scrutiny

ED Expands Probe in Andaman Loan Scam: Financial Networks Under Scrutiny

 India
2
Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 SI Recruitment: A Victory for Youth

Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 SI Recruitment: A Victory for Youth

 India
3
Dwello's Festive Bonanza: Unlock Your Dream Home with Exciting Offers

Dwello's Festive Bonanza: Unlock Your Dream Home with Exciting Offers

 India
4
India Extends Cotton Import Duty Exemption to Boost Textile Sector

India Extends Cotton Import Duty Exemption to Boost Textile Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025