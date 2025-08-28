Left Menu

Forgery Foiled: Duo Arrested in Gold Showroom Scam

Two men were arrested in central Delhi for attempting to defraud a gold showroom with forged e-vouchers. They successfully used vouchers worth Rs 2 lakh but were caught when attempting to use additional vouchers worth Rs 8 lakh. The police confiscated two gold coins and cash from their hotel room.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:29 IST
Forgery Foiled: Duo Arrested in Gold Showroom Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold attempt to defraud a prominent gold showroom in central Delhi, two men have been arrested for allegedly using forged e-vouchers worth several lakhs of rupees, authorities reported on Thursday.

The suspects, Mahender Singh and Sandeep Singh Rathor, both hailing from Rajasthan, initially made successful purchases using counterfeit vouchers during their first visit. However, their second attempt ended in arrest when vigilant showroom staff detected inconsistencies in the vouchers, prompting a police intervention.

Investigations reveal a larger conspiracy involving a man named Shashank from Jaipur, alleged to have orchestrated the scam and previously linked to similar fraudulent activities. The incident highlights ongoing challenges in combating financial fraud in the retail sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED Expands Probe in Andaman Loan Scam: Financial Networks Under Scrutiny

ED Expands Probe in Andaman Loan Scam: Financial Networks Under Scrutiny

 India
2
Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 SI Recruitment: A Victory for Youth

Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 SI Recruitment: A Victory for Youth

 India
3
Dwello's Festive Bonanza: Unlock Your Dream Home with Exciting Offers

Dwello's Festive Bonanza: Unlock Your Dream Home with Exciting Offers

 India
4
India Extends Cotton Import Duty Exemption to Boost Textile Sector

India Extends Cotton Import Duty Exemption to Boost Textile Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025