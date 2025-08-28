Forgery Foiled: Duo Arrested in Gold Showroom Scam

In a bold attempt to defraud a prominent gold showroom in central Delhi, two men have been arrested for allegedly using forged e-vouchers worth several lakhs of rupees, authorities reported on Thursday.

The suspects, Mahender Singh and Sandeep Singh Rathor, both hailing from Rajasthan, initially made successful purchases using counterfeit vouchers during their first visit. However, their second attempt ended in arrest when vigilant showroom staff detected inconsistencies in the vouchers, prompting a police intervention.

Investigations reveal a larger conspiracy involving a man named Shashank from Jaipur, alleged to have orchestrated the scam and previously linked to similar fraudulent activities. The incident highlights ongoing challenges in combating financial fraud in the retail sector.

