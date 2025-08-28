Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Over Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Clash

The Taliban government of Afghanistan has condemned a violation of its airspace by Pakistan, accusing the Pakistani army of bombing civilians near their shared border. The Afghan authorities have warned that such actions could have severe repercussions. Pakistan has yet to respond to these allegations.

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has strongly condemned what it reports as an airspace violation by the Pakistani army, alleging that civilians have been bombed near the border shared by the two nations.

The Afghan authorities have issued a stern warning, stating that such 'irresponsible actions' could lead to significant consequences.

Pakistan's foreign ministry and military have not commented on these allegations, despite requests from Reuters for statements.

