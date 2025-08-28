Sambhal Inquiry: A Call for Safety Amidst Rising Tensions

The three-member judicial commission investigating last November's violence in Sambhal has appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to implement measures safeguarding Hindus and halting their migration from the area.

In a meeting with the chief minister, the commission, comprising retired Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora, former IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain, and ex-IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad, submitted its report on the unrest that left four dead and several injured. The violence erupted during an ASI-monitored survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, leading to significant community tensions.

Residents, including municipal councillor Gagan Varshney, voiced the impact of the riots, mentioning a decline in Hindu population numbers and an increase in migration. Varshney urged the commission to recognize Hindus in Sambhal as a minority and recommended establishing a police headquarters to bolster community security and prevent further exodus.