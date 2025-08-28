Left Menu

Sambhal Inquiry: A Call for Safety Amidst Rising Tensions

The judicial commission investigating the 2024 violence in Sambhal urged Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to ensure Hindu safety and prevent migration from the district. Residents expressed concerns over declining Hindu numbers post-riots. A report on the Shahi Jama Masjid violence was submitted, detailing the unrest's causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The three-member judicial commission investigating last November's violence in Sambhal has appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to implement measures safeguarding Hindus and halting their migration from the area.

In a meeting with the chief minister, the commission, comprising retired Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora, former IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain, and ex-IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad, submitted its report on the unrest that left four dead and several injured. The violence erupted during an ASI-monitored survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, leading to significant community tensions.

Residents, including municipal councillor Gagan Varshney, voiced the impact of the riots, mentioning a decline in Hindu population numbers and an increase in migration. Varshney urged the commission to recognize Hindus in Sambhal as a minority and recommended establishing a police headquarters to bolster community security and prevent further exodus.

