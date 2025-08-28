High Court Denies Bail in Child Sexual Assault Case

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant bail to a 70-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. The court underscored the significant age gap as a factor that intensified the offence's gravity, highlighting the exploitation and abuse of trust involved.

Justice Ajay Digpaul dismissed the argument that the absence of injuries in the medical report weakened the allegations. The court noted that children might not resist as adults do, and lack of physical injuries doesn't invalidate the prosecution, particularly in child victim cases.

The court reiterated that the absence of forensic evidence, such as DNA, doesn't undermine the victim's testimony, labeling it a compelling form of evidence. Despite the man's plea for bail due to age and health issues, and a clean criminal record, the bail was denied due to the serious nature of allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)