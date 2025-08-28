Left Menu

Elderly Couple Falls Victim to 'Virtual Arrest' Cyber Scam

An elderly couple in Kanhangad lost Rs 2.4 crore over 11 days to a 'virtual arrest' cyber scam. Impersonating enforcement officers, the fraudsters coerced them via WhatsApp calls, leading to significant financial loss. The case is under police investigation, highlighting a growing threat against the elderly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:06 IST
Elderly Couple Falls Victim to 'Virtual Arrest' Cyber Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly couple in Kanhangad fell victim to a sophisticated 'virtual arrest' scam, resulting in a staggering loss of Rs 2.4 crore, authorities reported on Thursday.

The scam, targeting vulnerable seniors, involves cybercriminals impersonating law enforcement officers to extort money by instilling fear of fabricated criminal charges.

Police have initiated an investigation and are raising public awareness amid rising incidents, urging caution among susceptible demographics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Revolution in India's Mining Sector: Tech Innovations Propel Growth

Digital Revolution in India's Mining Sector: Tech Innovations Propel Growth

 India
2
Vision Beyond Sight: Lt Col Dwarkesh's Journey to Gold

Vision Beyond Sight: Lt Col Dwarkesh's Journey to Gold

 India
3
Unity in Diversity: Madhya Pradesh's Historic Consensus on OBC Reservation

Unity in Diversity: Madhya Pradesh's Historic Consensus on OBC Reservation

 India
4
Tata Steel Awards Rs 303.13 Crore Bonus to Jamshedpur Employees

Tata Steel Awards Rs 303.13 Crore Bonus to Jamshedpur Employees

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025