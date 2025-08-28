Elderly Couple Falls Victim to 'Virtual Arrest' Cyber Scam
An elderly couple in Kanhangad lost Rs 2.4 crore over 11 days to a 'virtual arrest' cyber scam. Impersonating enforcement officers, the fraudsters coerced them via WhatsApp calls, leading to significant financial loss. The case is under police investigation, highlighting a growing threat against the elderly.
An elderly couple in Kanhangad fell victim to a sophisticated 'virtual arrest' scam, resulting in a staggering loss of Rs 2.4 crore, authorities reported on Thursday.
The scam, targeting vulnerable seniors, involves cybercriminals impersonating law enforcement officers to extort money by instilling fear of fabricated criminal charges.
Police have initiated an investigation and are raising public awareness amid rising incidents, urging caution among susceptible demographics.
