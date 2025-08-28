Elderly Couple Falls Victim to 'Virtual Arrest' Cyber Scam

An elderly couple in Kanhangad fell victim to a sophisticated 'virtual arrest' scam, resulting in a staggering loss of Rs 2.4 crore, authorities reported on Thursday.

The scam, targeting vulnerable seniors, involves cybercriminals impersonating law enforcement officers to extort money by instilling fear of fabricated criminal charges.

Police have initiated an investigation and are raising public awareness amid rising incidents, urging caution among susceptible demographics.

(With inputs from agencies.)