Bribery Charges Shake Former Ladbrokes Leadership

Prosecutors have charged 11 people, including former Ladbrokes executives Kenny Alexander and Lee Feldman, with bribery and conspiracy offenses, linked to gambling services in Turkey between 2011 and 2018. They are due in court in October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British prosecutors have leveled serious charges against 11 individuals, notably including the former top executives of Ladbrokes' parent company. The case, unveiled by the Crown Prosecution Service on Thursday, centers around allegations of bribery and conspiracy.

Kenny Alexander, who led GVC until 2020, and Lee Feldman, the firm's former non-executive chairman, are accused of engaging in fraudulent activities and bribery in connection to gambling operations in Turkey over a span of seven years from 2011 to 2018.

Both Alexander and Feldman, along with nine other defendants, are scheduled to present themselves at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on October 6, to face the charges put forth by the CPS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

