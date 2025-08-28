Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Urges Flood Preparedness Post J&K Rain Havoc

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasizes the need for answers and urgent action on flood mitigation in Jammu and Kashmir after recent damaging rains. Reflecting on the 2014 flood, Abdullah stresses increased preparedness to prevent future threats and calls for accountability in flood management spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:16 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of recent flash floods that wreaked havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for immediate answers and accountability from the administration regarding flood mitigation efforts post-2014 deluge.

Triggered by relentless rains, the floods brought the region to the brink of disaster once again, raising concerns over the current flood management strategies.

Abdullah highlighted the urgency of accelerating flood channel capacity and emphasized the necessity of taking corrective measures to avoid recurrent floods, ensuring safety for the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

